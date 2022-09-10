May's anecdote about Queen gets laughs at UK Commons

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with an amusing anecdote in the House of Commons on Friday (UK time).

Former Prime Minister Theresa May reads a tribute out in the House of Commons. (Source: Associated Press)

She said: "Her Majesty loved the countryside, and she was down to earth and a woman of common sense.

"I remember one picnic at Balmoral, which was taking place in one of the bothies on the estate. The hampers came from the castle, and we all mucked in to put the food and drink out on the table.

"I picked up some cheese, put it on a plate and was transferring it to the table. The cheese fell on the floor. I had a split-second decision to make."

She paused as MPs burst into laughter, before adding: "I picked up the cheese, put it on the plate and put it on the table. I turned round to see that my every move had been watched very carefully by Her Majesty the Queen.

"I looked at her. She looked at me and she just smiled. And the cheese remained on the table."