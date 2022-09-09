Photos: Monuments around world lit up as tribute to Queen Elizabeth

<p>Monuments around the world have been lit up in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning (NZ time).</p> <p>In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark at the stroke of midnight in a tribute to the Queen.</p> <p>In Brazil, the giant statue of Christ the Redeemer overlooking Rio de Janeiro was lit up in the red, blue and white of the United Kingdom's flag, while Australia announced plans to illuminate the sails of the Sydney Opera House.</p> <p>In Washington, the US flag was lowered to half staff to mark the passing of a monarch whose legacy President Joe Biden said: "Will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."</p> <p>Her death was also marked in European cities.</p> <p>In Berlin, flowers and candles were laid outside the British embassy, while in Venice God Save the Queen was played outside the Italian city's Festival Buildings.</p> <p><b></b><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/09/queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-aged-96/" target="_blank"><b>READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96</b></a><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/09/queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-aged-96/" target="_blank"></a><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/09/queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-aged-96/" target="_blank"></a></p> <p><b></b><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/09/charles-is-the-king-what-happens-next/" target="_blank"><b>READ MORE: Charles is the King - what happens next?</b></a></p> <p><b></b><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/09/ardern-pays-tribute-to-extraordinary-queen-elizabeth-ii/" target="_blank"><b>READ MORE: Ardern pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Queen Elizabeth II</b></a></p> <p><b></b><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/09/key-milestones-in-queen-elizabeths-70-year-reign/" target="_blank"><b>READ MORE: Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign</b></a></p> <p><b></b><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/09/a-stalwart-world-mourns-britains-queen-elizabeth-ii/" target="_blank"><b>READ MORE: 'A stalwart': World mourns Britain's Queen Elizabeth II</b></a></p>