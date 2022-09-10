Kiwis across the country leave messages in honour of the Queen

With pens and flowers, New Zealanders around the country have been showing their respect for the Queen.

Many councils are making condolence books available in libraries and town halls for people to leave their messages.

“Queen of my heart.”

“I love you.”

“The greatest woman.”

“Dedicated.”

Were all words of praise for the Queen penned in condolence books across the country.

One book is in Auckland's Town Hall, which was decorated for her majesty’s visit in 1953, today has flowers laid out in front of the building.

Many penned their messages inside and not just in English.

“I'm Chinese and, when I was learning English we learned the Queen's Christmas Speech and my teachers taught us how to speak with a British accent,” one woman said.

“She's a great woman in the world, I've never thought about the one day she will be gone, I never thought about that,” she said.

There were books at all 56 of Auckland's libraries, drawing in Kiwis of all ages.

“She did everything for us and I liked her Palace and I want to live there,” a young girl said after writing her message.

"I wanted to make some acknowledgement to the fact that we all owe a debt of gratitude to somebody who served for so long and so dutifully,” one man at the Tauranga Library said.

And in Wellington people turned up at the cathedral of St Pauls, where the official New Zealand memorial service will be held.

“I'm seeing lots of emotions, it just feels very affirming to me that this place obviously a place the Queen herself laid the cornerstone back in '53, so she's intrinsic to this building, the cathedral,” one man said.

A corgi was even spotted among the well-wishers in Christchurch.

Laying flowers and writing condolences are just some of the ways the Queen’s life of service is being honoured in Aotearoa.