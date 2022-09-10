Auckland churchgoers join worldwide mourning for Queen

As services are held around the world to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand churches are preparing their part in honouring her.

As 2000 Britons joined dignitaries and politicians at St Paul's Cathedral for a service in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth, across the world an Auckland church musician is practising on the organ, hoping his melodies will also provide solace.

"I think it's the sonority and the colour of an instrument like this, it can fill the building it can almost send the tiles crashing down and it can be reduced to a complete whisper and it fulfils a number of emotions,” says organist Philip Smith, he’ll play tomorrow at Holy Trinity Cathedral's first memorial service for the Queen.

For Smith, tomorrow's service is about faith and continuity. Music associated with the royal family will feature, including a piece written for Prince Albert's funeral in the 1860s.

"The thing I like about monarchy is that it’s continuous, the moment the queen died, the king took over, we just kept rolling on."