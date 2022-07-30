Green MP Teanau Tuiono not running for co-leader

Green MP Teanau Tuiono announced he is not running for co-leader on Saturday, after previously stating he was "considering" it.

Green MP Teanau Tuiono. (Source: Parliament TV)

It comes after Green Party members opened up nominations over last weekend for James Shaw's co-leader role.

Tuiono released a statement ruling himself out of the running for the job.

"Robust discussions about leadership and the direction of the Party are important parts of a co-leadership debate; however on balance after listening to members I don’t think my participation in a co-leadership contest will help move our Party forward.

"So let’s just get this out of the way right now: I am not going to run for the co-leadership of the Green Party," he posted on Facebook.

When asked by 1News deputy political editor Maiki Sherman on Wednesday July 27 if he was still considering contesting, Tuiono said: "I'm not ruling anything in, I'm not ruling anything out I'm just kind of giving it a think."

However, on Saturday he definitely has now ruled out putting his hat in the ring.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick ruled herself out of contention to be Green Party co-leader on Monday night. MP Ricardo Menendez-March did the same and backed others to run if they wished.

Speaking at Wellington Airport on Monday evening, MP Elizabeth Kerekere said she was yet to make a decision given the "messy" situation.

By Tuesday morning, the MP, who identified herself and colleague Tuiono as being "more on the activist side of the membership", ruled out running.