Green Party co-leader: James Shaw the sole nominee

Nominations for a new co-leader of the Green Party closed on Thursday night, with James Shaw the only candidate less than two weeks after he was voted out of the position by party members.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. (Source: 1News)

Green Party members voted to re-open nominations against Shaw for the role of co-leader at the party's annual general meeting on July 23, leaving the door open for any other member of the party to put their name forward as a potential challenger.

But none have done so, despite those unhappy with Shaw's leadership making up around 30% of party delegate votes on July 23.

Following Thursday night's announcement, there will now be another vote within the party to either vote for Shaw as co-leader, or to vote for nominations to open again.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To be elected as co-leader, the Green Party constitution requires that James Shaw receive at least 75% of the votes cast. Nominations will be reopened if at least of the 25% of the valid votes cast chose that option," the party said in a statement.

READ MORE: Rival MP praises Shaw as the 'sanest' amid Greens leadership saga

Voting will be conducted by ballot, with local branch conveners now set to organise meetings of Green Party members in their electorate so they can decide how their local delegate should vote.

The result of this vote will be announced no later than 5pm on September 12, the party said.