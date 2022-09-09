Trainees perform impromptu haka to honour the Queen

There's been a haka to honour the Queen at the Auckland War Memorial Museum this afternoon.

The group performing it was made up of at-risk youth who are taking part in an training course run by the Defence Force while they seek employment.

Called Limited Service Volunteers, Staff Sergeant Roy Kennedy said the group were visiting the museum following the Queen’s death, and spontaneously decided to pay their respects with a haka while they were there.

The group marched to the cenotaph in front of the museum, took off their caps for a moment of silence, before breaking into the performance.

