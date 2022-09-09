Queen's death comes after 70 years of close ties with Aotearoa

Queen Elizabeth’s strong connection with New Zealand lasted throughout her reign.

The Queen waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

At the age of 27, Elizabeth II stepped onto Auckland's wharves becoming the first ruling monarch to visit our shores.

It was December 1953, just eight years after the end of World War II, and our sentimental and economic ties to Britain couldn't have been stronger.

Along the aptly named Queen Street there was a rapturous welcome to our new Queen and her husband Prince Philip as they began a five-week length of the country visit through 46 cities and towns.

In the then tiny south Waikato town of Tīrau, more than 10,000 people from far and wide flooded the domain to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

It's estimated three out of four New Zealanders travelled to see the Queen during her time here. Towards the end of her trip in January 1954, the Queen was presented with her very own kahu kiwi (kiwi feather cloak).

On her third trip here in 1970 the Queen introduced her two oldest children - Charles and Anne to New Zealand. She also honoured her Māori counterpart, Te Atairangikaahu being made a Dame.

Her next visit coincided with the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch and in 1977 she returned as part of her Silver Jubilee tour commemorating 25 years on the throne.

But times were changing, and while on walkabout in Dunedin in 1981 there was a botched assassination attempt.

Seventeen-year-old Christopher Lewis fired a rifle in the vicinity of the Queen. It seemed the monarch had become fair game to anti-royalists and protesters alike.

In 1986 two women posing as official wardens pelted the Queen and Duke with eggs, one splattering against the Queen's coat causing Prime Minister David Lange to personally apologise to Her Majesty on behalf of all New Zealanders.

Four years later in 1990 the Queen again felt the heat. Her visit came 150 years after signing the Treaty of Waitangi, which had for many become a symbol of grievance, not celebration.

At that time, there were many visitors who had come to Waitangi to protest the Crown’s response to the Treaty. Protesters could be heard yelling at her to honour the Treaty. One even threw a wet black T-shirt at her upon her arrival.

While speaking at the Treaty grounds, Whakahuihui Vercoe, Anglican bishop of Aotearoa, echoed the sentiments of those there in protest, he told her that she "had not honoured the Treaty. We have not honoured each other on the promises we made on this sacred ground."

The Queen, acknowledging the problems, said in response that the Treaty had been "imperfectly observed". She never returned to Waitangi.

In 1995 the monarch personally delivered an apology from the British Crown to the Tainui people. It was an apology which formed part of the Waikato–Tainui iwi treaty settlement.

On her final visit in 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee celebrations, protest was overshadowed by protocol. Prime Minister Helen Clark hogged the headlines after twice choosing to wear trousers in the company of the Queen.

She might never travel to New Zealand again, but it didn't mean lessening her ties in any way to New Zealanders in the UK.

Much as she had throughout her reign, connecting with well-known New Zealanders was inevitable from top horseman Mark Todd to opera diva Dame Kiri Te Kanawa. Having the All Blacks around for a cup of tea was often on the calendar.

Appropriately it was the Queen who in 2006 dedicated the New Zealand memorial at Hyde Park Corner just metres from her home at Buckingham Palace.

"Your country holds a very special place in my affections," she said. "This striking memorial will stand at the heart of our capital city to honour the heritage of loyalties between our two nations."

There's no doubting Queen Elizabeth II was central to that bond. And for so long she remained the one constant as her representatives in New Zealand changed.