'Rainmaker complex trough' to bring wet weather to parts of Nth Island

Wet weather is forecast to hit parts of the North Island over the next few days as a "complex trough" develops over Te Ika-a-Māui.

File picture.

The wettest spots this weekend are expected to be Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, according to MetService.

"A rather complex trough developing over the North Island is the rainmaker, and while the wettest spots this weekend are likely to be in eastern areas of the North Island, nowhere in the North Island is guaranteed to stay dry," meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

“Over the South Island, mostly fine weather is forecast until Monday, with only isolated showers for northern and eastern parts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A low approaching from the Tasman Sea is set to move across New Zealand on Monday, bringing the settled spell over the South Island to an end.

The low is expected to bring wet and windy weather to most of the country early next week.

There is a signal for more snow for inland parts of the South Island but it's not expected to fall to the low levels seen earlier this week.

Snow fell in parts of Christchurch on Wednesday and Wellington experienced flurries of snow that day.

"Changeable weather is typical of spring and fluctuations in temperature are expected. It is not uncommon to get warm, settled weather followed by cold outbreaks at this time of year," Glassey said.