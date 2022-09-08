'Rainmaker complex trough' to bring wet weather to parts of Nth Island

Source: 1News

Wet weather is forecast to hit parts of the North Island over the next few days as a "complex trough" develops over Te Ika-a-Māui.

File picture.

File picture.

The wettest spots this weekend are expected to be Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, according to MetService.

"A rather complex trough developing over the North Island is the rainmaker, and while the wettest spots this weekend are likely to be in eastern areas of the North Island, nowhere in the North Island is guaranteed to stay dry," meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

“Over the South Island, mostly fine weather is forecast until Monday, with only isolated showers for northern and eastern parts.”

A low approaching from the Tasman Sea is set to move across New Zealand on Monday, bringing the settled spell over the South Island to an end.

The low is expected to bring wet and windy weather to most of the country early next week.

There is a signal for more snow for inland parts of the South Island but it's not expected to fall to the low levels seen earlier this week.

Snow fell in parts of Christchurch on Wednesday and Wellington experienced flurries of snow that day.

"Changeable weather is typical of spring and fluctuations in temperature are expected. It is not uncommon to get warm, settled weather followed by cold outbreaks at this time of year," Glassey said.

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Manhunt underway after Memphis shooting spree

2

Apple unveils new iPhones with surprising prices

3

Emergency housing 'destroying' Auckland CBD - commentator

4

'Rainmaker complex trough' to bring wet weather to parts of Nth Island

5

Photos: Prince William, Kate take children on visit to new school

Latest Stories

Police took and stored thousands of unlawful photos - inquiry

Arrested suspect in Canada stabbing rampage dies by own hand

Manhunt underway after Memphis shooting spree

Covid-19: 12 deaths reported, 1653 new cases

Watch: Is this the worst TMO call of the rugby season?

Related Stories

Photos: Spring snowfall in parts of Aotearoa

Snow, road closures in South and North islands

Strong winds, heavy rain, snow in store for parts of NZ

Weather warnings for North as South reels from gale damage