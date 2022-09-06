Flurries of snow fall on parts of Wellington

Source: 1News

Flurries of snow fell on parts of Wellington Tuesday morning, as people around the country felt the cold.

Snow falling on parts of Wellington on Tuesday.

Snow falling on parts of Wellington on Tuesday. (Source: MetService / Twitter)

"We're currently receiving reports of snow from some of the higher Wellington suburbs including Johnsonville and Churton Park," MetService tweeted around 10.30am. "It's snowing in Karori!"

Wellington Regional Emergency Management tweeted: "Snow joke...it's really SNOWING in Wellington!"

Nearby Masterton has also seen snow.

And SH2 Remutaka Hill Road is under a road snowfall warning until 2pm Tuesday.

It follows a number of road closures around the country due to snow, all of which have since reopened.

READ MORE: Photos - Spring snowfall in parts of Aotearoa

The conditions for the capital are set to ease this afternoon, with a high of 7C. The temperature in central Wellington reached a low of 3.7C at 10am this morning.

New ZealandWellingtonWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Rotorua emergency housing 'feasting on dysfunction' - Waititi

2

Photos: Spring snowfall in parts of Aotearoa

3

Air NZ flaps back over Emirates' near identical ad campaign

4

'Extremely dangerous' man wanted over Christchurch shooting

5

Canadian police: 1 suspect in deadly stabbings found dead

Latest Stories

Gloriavale man says discipline with weapons common practice

Flurries of snow fall on parts of Wellington

Candidates of Chinese descent shocked at billboard attacks

Analysis: Who will benefit most from Ardie Savea's ABs absence?

Air NZ flaps back over Emirates' near identical ad campaign

Related Stories

Parts of Christchurch wake to rare spring snowfall

Wellington man finds gun while metal detecting

Contemporary dance show pays homage to Samoan roots

Strong winds, heavy rain, snow in store for parts of NZ