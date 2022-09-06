Flurries of snow fall on parts of Wellington

Flurries of snow fell on parts of Wellington Tuesday morning, as people around the country felt the cold.
"We're currently receiving reports of snow from some of the higher Wellington suburbs including Johnsonville and Churton Park," MetService tweeted around 10.30am. "It's snowing in Karori!"
Wellington Regional Emergency Management tweeted: "Snow joke...it's really SNOWING in Wellington!"
Nearby Masterton has also seen snow.
And SH2 Remutaka Hill Road is under a road snowfall warning until 2pm Tuesday.
It follows a number of road closures around the country due to snow, all of which have since reopened.
The conditions for the capital are set to ease this afternoon, with a high of 7C. The temperature in central Wellington reached a low of 3.7C at 10am this morning.