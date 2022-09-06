Parts of Christchurch wake to rare spring snowfall

Some Christchurch residents have woken up to a rare coating of snow in parts of the city this morning.

Snow in Christchurch's Murchison Park on Tuesday morning. (Source: 1News)

It comes as heavy snowfall has closed roads in both the South and North islands.

A road snowfall warning was in place for Porters Pass in Canterbury overnight, but that ended at 5am this morning.

Snow at Margaret Mahy Family Playground in central Christchurch on Tuesday morning. (Source: 1News)

Central Christchurch fell to 0.3C at 7am, according to MetService, and was only 1.2C at 8am.

The city has a high of 9C forecast for Tuesday.

Some children made the most of the snowfall, getting outside to have some fun.

Forecaster WeatherWatch.co.nz tweeted: "It's been a long time since we last saw snow in our Christchurch forecast!"

"It won't accumulate too much... But for some, you might be able to build a mini-snowman the size of an egg."