Parts of Christchurch wake to rare spring snowfall

Source: 1News

Some Christchurch residents have woken up to a rare coating of snow in parts of the city this morning.

Snow in Christchurch's Murchison Park on Tuesday morning.

Snow in Christchurch's Murchison Park on Tuesday morning. (Source: 1News)

It comes as heavy snowfall has closed roads in both the South and North islands.

A road snowfall warning was in place for Porters Pass in Canterbury overnight, but that ended at 5am this morning.

Snow at Margaret Mahy Family Playground in central Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

Snow at Margaret Mahy Family Playground in central Christchurch on Tuesday morning. (Source: 1News)

Central Christchurch fell to 0.3C at 7am, according to MetService, and was only 1.2C at 8am.

The city has a high of 9C forecast for Tuesday.

Some children made the most of the snowfall, getting outside to have some fun.

Forecaster WeatherWatch.co.nz tweeted: "It's been a long time since we last saw snow in our Christchurch forecast!"

"It won't accumulate too much... But for some, you might be able to build a mini-snowman the size of an egg."

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Rotorua emergency housing 'feasting on dysfunction' - Waititi

2

Photos: Spring snowfall in parts of Aotearoa

3

Air NZ flaps back over Emirates' near identical ad campaign

4

'Extremely dangerous' man wanted over Christchurch shooting

5

Canadian police: 1 suspect in deadly stabbings found dead

Latest Stories

Gloriavale man says discipline with weapons common practice

Flurries of snow fall on parts of Wellington

Candidates of Chinese descent shocked at billboard attacks

Analysis: Who will benefit most from Ardie Savea's ABs absence?

Air NZ flaps back over Emirates' near identical ad campaign

Related Stories

Flurries of snow fall on parts of Wellington

Christopher Luxon speaks with media from Christchurch

Photos: Spring snowfall in parts of Aotearoa

Gloriavale residents told 'they owe their life' to commune