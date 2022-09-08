Farah Palmer Cup final sees old rugby rivalries reignited

This weekend’s Farah Palmer Cup final has a little bit of everything for rugby fans; the final provincial match ahead of the World Cup next month, a reignited provincial rivalry and a clash of former teammates turned adversaries.

On top of that, Canterbury are preparing to farewell two of their rugby greats including 16-year veteran Kendra Cocksedge, who announced her impending retirement last week.

Saturday’s contest will be Cocksedge’s 100th cap for the red and black and she’s hoping a fifth title can send her out on the ultimate high.

“It would be a fairy tale wouldn't it?” she said.

“It's already a bit of a fairy tale for me to play my 100th game in a final so for me whatever the result is, the best team will win at the end of the day and what a way to go out.”

Cocksedge said last week she felt “10kgs lighter” after confirming she’ll hang up her boots following the World Cup, but the decision is still sinking in for her.

“Even today I woke up like, ‘oh my gosh, this is my last Farah Palmer Cup training as a player’ so small things I’m trying to enjoy and embrace it,” she said.

“Even in the gym, I told the girls, ‘right, it’s my last week with FPC. I’m choosing the music, I’m going on a power trip.'"

It’s been a laugh!”

Kendra Cocksedge attempts a tackle on Tafito Lafaele. (Source: Photosport)

Someone else looking to take control though is Auckland halfback and Cocksedge's former Canterbury teammate, Melanie Puckett.

Puckett traded in the red and black for blue and white in search of more game time with Cocksedge the favoured starter and she’s managed to do just that.

“Mel is going well,” Canterbury coach Blair Baxter said.

“She's been here a while and we encouraged that. She's got a chance to start every week and shown with a bit more time she's growing like anyone else. I'm rapt for her.”

Puckett said she’s not letting the storylines factor in to her game – but she knows they’re there.

“[Cocksedge] is a great player and I’ve got lot of respect but I wouldn't mind getting under her skin a wee bit,” she said grinning.

“There’s a little more fuel to the fire for me coming from Canterbury so I can’t wait to get out there on my home pitch, it'll be awesome.”

The halfback said she feels “more comfortable” in the Auckland side for how they’ve taken her in since arriving.

“To be honest, I feel a lot better in blue and white,” she said.

“I'm feeling more in control in this team and ready to take on the challenge… it’s been different but a really good different.

“I’ve definitely been able to express myself a lot more.”

Auckland haven't won a title in seven years with their last final being in 2019 against Canterbury but captain Eloise Blackwell said her side are channelling their region’s rich history as the most decorated province in the FPC.

“I've seen its Kendra's and Steph [Te Ohaere-Fox]’s last game in red and black - massive achievement for those two and they’re great friends of mine but we're hoping they don't get the swansong they're looking for,” Blackwell said.

“We're hoping to get on top and take the cup back.”