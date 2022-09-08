Black Caps all out for 82 in humiliating defeat to Australia

The Black Caps have recorded their second-lowest ever total against Australia in ODI cricket in a humiliating defeat in Cairns.

Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of Kane Williamson. (Source: Photosport)

Chasing what appeared to be a comfortable target of 196, the Black Caps were barely able to get the ball off the square as they crumbled to 82 all out.

Kane Williamson had won the toss and chosen to bowl in the second ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee series, and had Australia on the ropes at 117 for eight when Steve Smith departed for 61.

But lower order cameos by Mitchell Starc (38 not out) and Josh Hazlewood (23 not out) saw Australia recover to 195 for nine from their 50 overs.

In reply, New Zealand found themselves in tatters. Martin Guptill fell fifth ball, and the loss of Devon Conway and Tom Latham saw the Black Caps slide to 14 for three.

Crawling along at a snail's pace, the wickets kept tumbling.

Williamson did well to completely miss a knee high full toss from legspinner Adam Zampa to be LBW for 17 off 58 balls.

Daryl Mitchell soon followed, also trapped in front trying to reverse-sweep Zampa.

A soft chip to midwicket by Jimmy Neesham saw New Zealand slip to 45 for six at the end of the 22nd over.

Only number 11 Trent Boult looked to play some shots - albeit unconventionally - before he was also trapped LBW by Zampa to give the Australian his first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket a 113-run win for his country.

The loss also means Australia have secured the Chappell-Hadlee trophy, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.