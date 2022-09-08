18 gang members charged after Ashburton drugs raids

More than 160 charges have been filed against 18 gang members in Ashburton following a series of drugs busts.

A file image of a police officer with a rifle at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

This comes as 29 search warrants were conducted at addresses across Ashburton, starting on Tuesday.

The people who have been arrested are all from Ashburton and are mainly associated with the Mongrel Mob, while some have links to Mangu Kaha, Headhunters, and Highway 61 gangs.

One of those arrested, a 45-year-old man, faces 61 charges of offering to supply meth and two of unlawful possession of a firearms, while a 50-year-old man faces 26 charges of possession of meth for supply, and nine of possession of a class C drug.

In total, 18 people face approximately 165 charges, mainly relating to the supply of methamphetamine.

Police also seized an excess of $70,000 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine, cannabis, LSD and other restricted drugs.

They also found nearly $20,000 in cash, two shotguns, a crossbow, seven imitation firearms, ammunition, and a number of other restricted weapons and prohibited firearms parts.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins, sub-area Commander for Ashburton, said it was the biggest drug bust for the region in a decade.

“This is really significant – we’ve taken into custody local people who have done an incredible amount of harm in our community," Jenkins said.

“The people of Ashburton can be reassured that thanks to the success of this operation, we have dealt a blow to organised crime and gang activity in our area."

The operation, dubbed Operation Mastiff, is a part of Operation Colbolt, which is a national effort to crack down on unlawful gang activity.

Police in Ashburton were assisted by units from Christchurch and Timaru with over 100 officers being involved with the operation.

“Criminals think they can get away with their activity in a smaller town, but that’s not the case," Jenkins added.

Armed offenders squad members, dog units, and the specialist search group were all used to carry out the search warrants.

The offenders are set to appear in court in either Ashburton or Christchurch district courts later this month.