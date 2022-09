Burning Man is usually known as an event of art, self-expression, and self-reliance however, this year party goers were stuck in traffic for eight hours as they tried to leave the festival.

After eight days of partying, the festival ended with an epic 8-hour traffic jam backed up across 15 lanes in Nevada's sweltering desert.

The traffic jam proved to be the perfect opportunity to get some amazing photos and videos that were shared widely on social media.