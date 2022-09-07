Thriving underwater ‘gardens’ found off Wellington's coastline

Fifty metres below the water's surface, a world of colourful sea sponges has been studied for the first time.
He says the underwater space "is a really interesting transition zone between the kind of really shallow water organisms and the deep water organisms."
The ecosystems they found were dominated by sponge 'gardens' unlike those elsewhere around the country.
"These environments are poorly known, so we don't know much about the species there," said Bell.
"For us to be able to conserve, protect and understand these environments a really good important starting place is to know what's there."
Similar depths in Northland's Poor Knights marine reserve are home to sponges known for their tree-like structures, while those down south in Fiordland are more 'encrusting'.
This is crucial because beyond being a glimpse of a new ecosystem, the new research is aiming to help in future conservation projects, says Oliver.
The Department of Conservation (DOC) also partly funded the research programme.
DOC marine ecosystems manager Mathilde Richer de Forges says the "management of New Zealand’s deep-water reefs is hindered by the lack of fundamental information on where they are, the species that occupy them, and their relationship with shallower ecosystems."
This research will help fill that void.
Forges says DOC is "also interested in understanding the potential role of these deep-water reefs to act as a buffer, or refuge for shallower ecosystems species, in response to climate change-related events such as marine heat waves,"
Oliver agrees, adding that more research is needed to further understand the risks facing these ecosystems.
"Because we simply don't know what we could be losing. We don't understand well enough as we sit here how the marine environment is changing. And it is changing right under our noses."