Justin Bieber cancels world tour, citing health concerns

Source: 1News

Justin Bieber has cancelled his Justice world tour, saying he needs to prioritise his health.

(Source: Getty)

"I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," he said in an Instagram story this morning.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio... after getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me."

Earlier this year, Bieber went public with his struggle with Ramsay-Hutt Syndrome, which resulted in partial facial paralysis.

"I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better," he said.

Bieber thanked his fans for the "prayers and support" throughout his health struggles.

In June, the singer was forced to cancel the remainder of the North American leg of the Justice tour due to his illness.

Bieber was expected to perform at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in December as part of the Justice World tour.

