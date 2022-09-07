Foreign nuclear secrets found at Trump mansion - report

Source: 1News

Highly classified documents outlining the nuclear weapon capabilities of a foreign government were among those uncovered during the FBI search Trump's Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, according to a report.

Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. (Source: Associated Press)

The Washington Post reported today that the document is one of a number uncovered at the property that is beyond top secret, typically only available to the most senior US officials.

The papers' sources did not reveal where within Mar-a-Lago the document was found, or say which foreign government is discussed in the classified document, including whether it was a nation that was friendly or hostile to the US.

READ MORE: Trump search - FBI found empty folders marked 'classified'

After today's story went to print, various media organisations made requests for comment from both Trump representatives and the US Justice Department. Both have remained silent on the matter.

FBI agents in August seized roughly 11,000 documents and 1800 other items from Mar-a-Lago as part of a criminal investigation into the retention of national defence information there, according to the Associated Press.

Along with highly classified government documents, AP revealed that agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate also found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public last Friday.

WorldNorth AmericaDefence

Popular Stories

1

Justin Bieber's NZ show expected to go ahead despite break - promoter

2

Māori high school students asked to perform karakia on human bones

3

Justin Bieber cancels world tour, citing health concerns

4

Waka Kotahi warns vehicle owners of targeted text message scam

5

Woman's body found in burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay - police

Latest Stories

Company fined over fatal crash caused by fertiliser dust

Foreign nuclear secrets found at Trump mansion - report

Kyrgios smashes two rackets after US Open quarter-final loss

Hairy situation at US Open: Fans removed for haircut in stands

Justin Bieber's NZ show expected to go ahead despite break - promoter

Related Stories

Video: Burning Man festival goers stuck in traffic for 8 hours

South Carolina electric chair, firing squad ruled unconstitutional

Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect

Uvalde students return to school for first time since attack