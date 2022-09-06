Wellington's Mt Victoria bus tunnel closed due to falling tree

Source: 1News

Wellington's Mt Victoria bus tunnel is closed after a bus was struck by a falling branch while passing through on Tuesday afternoon.

Mount Victoria bus tunnel.

Mount Victoria bus tunnel. (Source: Google Maps.)

Wellington City Council says the closure comes after a tree or parts of a tree fell from above the tunnel entrance and hit the front of a bus.

The tunnel will be closed overnight as a precaution.

"Engineers will be in tomorrow morning to assess," the council said.

"Buses are being diverted through the main Mount Victoria tunnel."

There have been no reported injuries.

New ZealandWellingtonTransport

Popular Stories

1

Security company at centre of emergency housing expose investigated

2

Police looking for 3 people over woman missing from Kapiti beach

3

Auckland burger joint calls on customers to help it survive

4

Distraught victim of super fund scam has warning for others

5

Waka Kotahi warns vehicle owners of targeted text message scam

Latest Stories

Boris Johnson leaves Downing St to offer resignation to Queen

John McGlashan College 1st XV out to make more history

Auckland burger joint calls on customers to help it survive

Wellington's Mt Victoria bus tunnel closed due to falling tree

Security company at centre of emergency housing expose investigated

Related Stories

Waka Kotahi warns vehicle owners of targeted text message scam

Man admits Wellington protest riot and assault charges

Nearly 20 gang vehicles seized by Wellington police

Police looking for 3 people over woman missing from Kapiti beach