Wellington's Mt Victoria bus tunnel closed due to falling tree

Wellington's Mt Victoria bus tunnel is closed after a bus was struck by a falling branch while passing through on Tuesday afternoon.

Mount Victoria bus tunnel. (Source: Google Maps.)

Wellington City Council says the closure comes after a tree or parts of a tree fell from above the tunnel entrance and hit the front of a bus.

The tunnel will be closed overnight as a precaution.

"Engineers will be in tomorrow morning to assess," the council said.

"Buses are being diverted through the main Mount Victoria tunnel."

There have been no reported injuries.