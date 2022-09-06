Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

Europe's largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid today, its last transmission line disconnected because of a fire caused by shelling, the facility's operator and the UN atomic watchdog said.

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was informed by Ukrainian authorities that the reserve line "was deliberately disconnected in order to extinguish a fire".

"The line itself is not damaged, and it will be reconnected once the fire is extinguished," the IAEA said.

In the meantime, the plant's only remaining operational reactor would "generate the power the plant needs for its safety and other functions," the agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mycle Schneider, an independent analyst in Canada on nuclear energy, said that would mean the plant was likely functioning in "island mode" and producing electricity just for its own operations.

"Island mode is a very shaky, unstable, and unreliable way to provide continuous power supply to a nuclear plant," Schneider said.

A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie on the front line in eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The incident fuelled fears of a potential nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia, one of the biggest nuclear plants in the world. Experts say its reactors are designed to protect against natural disasters and incidents such as aircraft crashes, but leaders around the world have appealed for it to be spared in the fighting because of the risk of a catastrophe.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of attacking the plant, which the Kremlin's forces have held since early March. The plant's Ukrainian staff continue to operate it.

The plant's operator, Energoatom, said today that Russian forces have kept up "intensive shelling" around Zaporizhzhia in recent days despite the warnings. The Russian military accused Ukrainian forces of staging "provocations" there, including sending a drone, which was intercepted, and shelling the adjacent city of Enerhodar.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook that fighting around the power station made it impossible to repair damaged power lines, putting the world "once again on the brink of a nuclear disaster".

ADVERTISEMENT

A man cycles past part of a rocket in Sloviansk. (Source: Associated Press)

The developments at Zaporizhzhia came on the eve of a report to the UN Security Council by the IAEA inspectors about what they found on their visit. The IAEA still has two experts at the plant after a perilous inspection that required its inspectors to travel through the fighting last week.

Ukraine's presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, applauded the IAEA's decision to leave some experts at the plant.

"There are Russian troops now who don't understand what's happening, don't assess the risks correctly," Podolyak said. "There is a number of our workers there, who need some kind of protection, people from the international community standing by their side and telling (Russian troops): 'Don't touch these people, let them work.'"

Meanwhile, in some of Moscow's bluntest comments yet on the standoff between it and Western Europe over energy supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Western sanctions for stoppages in Russia's supply of natural gas to Europe.

READ MORE: Energy problems plague Europe with Russia pipeline shut down

"Other reasons that would cause problems with the pumping don't exist," Peskov said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sanctions on Moscow and Russian oil companies have created problems with equipment maintenance, he said, a claim that has been refuted by Western governments and engineers.

German officials have said Russian complaints about technical problems are merely a political power play. Germany's Siemens Energy, which manufactured turbines the Nord Stream 1 pipeline uses, said turbine leaks can be fixed while gas continues to flow through the pipeline.

Russian energy company Gazprom announced Friday (local time) that a suspension of gas supplies heading westwards through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be extended indefinitely because oil leaks in turbines need fixing. That move brought a surge in European natural gas prices and walloped global stock markets.