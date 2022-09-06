Snow, road closures in South and North islands

Residents in parts of the South Island and central North Island have woken to snow and road closures with some facing a detour of "at least six hours".

Snow on road in Dunedin. (Source: 1News)

Sleety showers fell overnight in Christchurch and further south, the Otago Regional Council has suspended all Dunedin bus services due to snow and ice. Contractors have been distributing grit and a de-icing agent on roads in the area overnight.

State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitati was closed at about 8.40pm on Monday and will remain closed until further notice, with no detour route available.

In the North Island, State Highway 5 is closed between Napier and Taupō until further notice due to snow. Detours are available via Palmerston North or Gisborne but Waka Kotahi warns drivers to "please note, this detour will add at least six hours to your journey time".

SH1 Desert Road is also closed due to snow until further notice, between Rangipo and Waiouru.

A road snowfall warning is in place until 10am Tuesday for SH2 Remutaka Hill Road.

It follows a number of weather warnings around the country into early this morning.