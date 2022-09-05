Strong winds, heavy rain, snow in store for parts of NZ

A number of weather warnings are in place around New Zealand for today and into Tuesday, with strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected in places.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

It follows a number of severe gales in Otago and Southland on Sunday.

"A low pressure system is forecast to move east-southeast across the upper North Island, bringing a period of heavy rain to northern and eastern areas and strong to gale winds to many parts of the North Island," MetService says.

A severe weather warning is in place for Northland, north and east of Kaitaia to Mangawhai from 8am to 4pm on Monday, with 50 to 70mm of rain expected.

At the weather's peak, surface flooding and slips are possible for the area, MetService warned.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Auckland north of the Harbour Bridge including Great Barrier Island from 10am to 7pm Monday, and in Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 3pm Monday to 3am Tuesday.

Strong wind watches are in place for Northland from 11am to 5pm Monday, Auckland from 2pm to 7pm Monday, eastern parts of the Bay of Plenty and Taupō from 10pm Monday to 9am Tuesday, and Taranaki from 10pm Monday to 5am Tuesday.

And MetService have issued road snowfall warnings for a number of places from the central North Island to the lower South.

These are the Napier-Taupō Road (SH5) from 5pm Monday to 3am Tuesday, the Desert Road (SH1) from 4pm Monday to 3am Tuesday, Remutaka Hill Road (SH2) from 9pm Monday to 8am Tuesday, Lewis Pass (SH7) from 5pm Monday to 6am Tuesday, Porters Pass (SH73) from 4pm Monday to 4am Tuesday, and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) from 11pm Sunday to 5pm Monday.

Heavy snow watches are in place for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Taupō, from Matawai to the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks, from 7pm Monday to 3am Tuesday.

The warnings come shortly after New Zealand's warmest and wettest winter on record, according to NIWA.