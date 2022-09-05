Strong winds, heavy rain, snow in store for parts of NZ

Source: 1News

A number of weather warnings are in place around New Zealand for today and into Tuesday, with strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected in places.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

It follows a number of severe gales in Otago and Southland on Sunday.

"A low pressure system is forecast to move east-southeast across the upper North Island, bringing a period of heavy rain to northern and eastern areas and strong to gale winds to many parts of the North Island," MetService says.

A severe weather warning is in place for Northland, north and east of Kaitaia to Mangawhai from 8am to 4pm on Monday, with 50 to 70mm of rain expected.

At the weather's peak, surface flooding and slips are possible for the area, MetService warned.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Auckland north of the Harbour Bridge including Great Barrier Island from 10am to 7pm Monday, and in Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 3pm Monday to 3am Tuesday.

Strong wind watches are in place for Northland from 11am to 5pm Monday, Auckland from 2pm to 7pm Monday, eastern parts of the Bay of Plenty and Taupō from 10pm Monday to 9am Tuesday, and Taranaki from 10pm Monday to 5am Tuesday.

And MetService have issued road snowfall warnings for a number of places from the central North Island to the lower South.

READ MORE: What weather can NZ expect this spring? NIWA releases outlook

These are the Napier-Taupō Road (SH5) from 5pm Monday to 3am Tuesday, the Desert Road (SH1) from 4pm Monday to 3am Tuesday, Remutaka Hill Road (SH2) from 9pm Monday to 8am Tuesday, Lewis Pass (SH7) from 5pm Monday to 6am Tuesday, Porters Pass (SH73) from 4pm Monday to 4am Tuesday, and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) from 11pm Sunday to 5pm Monday.

Heavy snow watches are in place for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Taupō, from Matawai to the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks, from 7pm Monday to 3am Tuesday.

The warnings come shortly after New Zealand's warmest and wettest winter on record, according to NIWA.

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Body found in Waikato, police investigating

2

10 dead in mass stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada

3

Rotorua emergency housing crisis 'devastating' - councillor

4

Arrest made after woman jogging in Tennessee abducted

5

Kiwi Hayden Wilde beats Comm Games rival in London

Latest Stories

Soldiers trying to recover Abelen's body withdrew under 'intense fire'

Argentina points to Legionella in pneumonia deaths

The Weeknd cancels sold-out LA gig during first song

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death outside home

Related Stories

Weather warnings for North as South reels from gale damage

Hundreds without power as strong winds batter Southland

Rain, snow and wind warnings issued across Aotearoa

Coastal erosion devastating livelihoods in Hawke's Bay community