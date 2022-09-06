Photos: Spring snowfall in parts of Aotearoa

<p>There's been a spring dusting of snow in parts of Aotearoa on Tuesday morning.</p> <p>Snow has fallen to sea level in parts of North Canterbury, including Christchurch, while Dunedin has also seen snow fall.</p> <p><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/06/snow-road-closures-in-south-and-north-islands/" target="_blank"><b>READ MORE: Snow, road closures in South and North islands</b></a></p> <p><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/06/snow-road-closures-in-south-and-north-islands/" target="_blank"><b></b></a></p> <p>In the lower North Island, snow flurries have fallen in Masterton and in Wellington. </p>