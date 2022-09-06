Photos: Spring snowfall in parts of Aotearoa

Source: 1News
New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyWellingtonDunedin and OtagoWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Rotorua emergency housing 'feasting on dysfunction' - Waititi

2

Photos: Spring snowfall in parts of Aotearoa

3

Air NZ flaps back over Emirates' near identical ad campaign

4

'Extremely dangerous' man wanted over Christchurch shooting

5

Canadian police: 1 suspect in deadly stabbings found dead

Latest Stories

Gloriavale man says discipline with weapons common practice

Flurries of snow fall on parts of Wellington

Candidates of Chinese descent shocked at billboard attacks

Analysis: Who will benefit most from Ardie Savea's ABs absence?

Air NZ flaps back over Emirates' near identical ad campaign

Related Stories

Flurries of snow fall on parts of Wellington

Christopher Luxon speaks with media from Christchurch

Parts of Christchurch wake to rare spring snowfall

Gloriavale residents told 'they owe their life' to commune