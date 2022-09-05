Wellington man finds gun while metal detecting

Josh White has been exploring the capital with his metal detector for three years now, but his most recent "surreal" discovery was a fully functioning gun.

Three days ago, White was at the Prince of Wales Park in Mount Cook when he found a gun in the bushes.

"I pulled it out and was like woah, that’s actually a real gun and not a toy gun," he said.

"It was a bit shocking."

White told 1News he called the police straight away, and within 20 minutes two officers came to pick it up.

"My guess is it’s been there for two years, based on the corrosion," White said.

White is an Uber driver by day, but in his spare time he is out metal detecting, where he usually discovers objects such as coins, rings, or trash.

"I've been doing this for three years now, over 4000 hours, and this is the first gun ever, so it’s like a very rare find," he said.

"You don't expect to find a real gun just lying in the bushes."

Over the years, White said he's found about $10,000 worth of coins over the years, 300kg of rubbish and several bullets too.