'Extremely dangerous' man wanted over Christchurch shooting

An "extremely dangerous" man is wanted over a Christchurch shooting.

Hendrix Rawiri Jury. (Source: Supplied)

Police say Hendrix Rawiri Jury should not be approached by the public.

The 27-year-old is wanted after a shooting at a Hereford property on Tuesday, August 30.

The victim in this matter has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home, police said.

"He is considered to be extremely dangerous and should not be approached," Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said.

"If you see Hendrix or know where he is, please call 111 immediately."