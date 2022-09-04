Covid-19: 11 deaths reported, 1103 new cases

There are 1103 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Covid-19 virus (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

Eleven more people with the virus have died.

Of the 11 people with the virus who have died, three were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Four were women and seven were men.

Four were from the Auckland region, two were from Taranaki, and one each were from Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, MidCentral, the Wellington region and Canterbury.

There are now a total of 1915 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Sunday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (31), Auckland (390), Waikato (84), Bay of Plenty (34), Lakes (20), Hawke's Bay (29), MidCentral (39), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (25), Tairāwhiti (18), Wairarapa (12), Capital and Coast (87), Hutt Valley (30), Nelson Marlborough (23), Canterbury (117), West Coast (6), South Canterbury (9) and Southern (57).

The number of active community cases is 13,494. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Saturday, 1709 Covid-19 community cases and 11 deaths were reported.

The Ministry of Health no longer provides a full daily Covid-19 update on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday's update will include additional data covering the weekend.