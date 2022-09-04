Police launch appeal after dead body found on SH1 in Northland

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man's dead body on State Highway 1 in Northland.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.50 am on Saturday morning in Waipu between Waipu Gorge Road and SH12.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and indications suggest the man was likely hit by a vehicle.

Police are now calling for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with investigations.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area of Brynderwyn Summit and Artillery Road, between 7pm and 10pm on Friday evening. We are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage that may be of use," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote event number P051784129.

