Police are investigating after a body was found on SH1 in Northland on Saturday morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

According to a police statement, the motorway about 13km south of Waipu was closed for some time, while officers investigated what is being described as a "sudden death".

Emergency services were called to the scene between SH12 and Artillery Rd at about 8.50am, police said.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are still being made and further information will be provided when it is available.