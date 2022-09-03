Covid-19: 11 deaths reported, 1709 new cases

There are 1709 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

Eleven more people with the virus have died.

Of the 11 people with the virus who have died, one was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven were women and four were men.

Four were from the Auckland region, two each were from MidCentral and Nelson Marlborough, and one each was from Taranaki, Whanganui, and South Canterbury.

There are now a total of 1915 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Friday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (55), Auckland (682), Waikato (133), Bay of Plenty (60), Lakes (29), Hawke's Bay (22), MidCentral (55), Whanganui (21), Taranaki (39), Tairāwhiti (20), Wairarapa (13), Capital and Coast (125), Hutt Valley (45), Nelson Marlborough (28), Canterbury (175), West Coast (11), South Canterbury (9) and Southern (83).

The location of three new community cases is unknown.

The number of active community cases is 13,858. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Friday, 1800 Covid-19 community cases and 10 deaths were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Health no longer provides a full daily Covid-19 update on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday's update will include additional data covering the weekend.