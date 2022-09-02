Covid-19: 10 deaths reported, 1800 new cases

There are 1800 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced today.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 269 people in hospital with the virus, 17 fewer than Thursday.

Three people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the same number as on Thursday.

The average age of those in hospital is 59.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 307, down on 319 24 hours ago, and down on 400 a week ago.

Ten more people with the virus have died.

Of the 10 people with the virus who have died, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Five were women and five were men.

Two each were from the Auckland region, MidCentral, and Canterbury, and one each were from Northland, Hawke's Bay, and the Wellington region. The location of one of the people who've died was not listed by the ministry.

There are now a total of 1910 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is six.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1948, down on 2855 a week ago, and down on 2023 24 hours ago.

Friday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (65), Auckland (672), Waikato (157), Bay of Plenty (69), Lakes (30), Hawke's Bay (49), MidCentral (77), Whanganui (18), Taranaki (52), Tairāwhiti (18), Wairarapa (22), Capital and Coast (127), Hutt Valley (44), Nelson Marlborough (44), Canterbury (224), West Coast (4), South Canterbury (15) and Southern (108).

The location of five cases is unknown.

A total of 2803 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 6594 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 13,633. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Thursday, 2066 Covid-19 community cases and 2 deaths were reported.