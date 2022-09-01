Covid-19: 2066 new cases, 2 deaths reported

There are 2066 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced today.

Rapid Antigen test (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 286 people in hospital with the virus, two fewer than Wednesday.

Three people are in an ICU or high dependency unit, one more than Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Thursday is 2023. Last Thursday it was 3061.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations today is 319. Last Wednesday it was 416.

Two more people with Covid-19 have died.

One was from the Auckland region, while the other was from Nelson Marlborough.

Both were women in their 70s.

There are now a total of 1908 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, according to the ministry.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now seven.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, there were 2244 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths reported.