Gaurav Sharma still undecided on Parliamentary future

Jessica Mutch McKay
By Jessica Mutch McKay, 1News Political Editor
Source: 1News

Gaurav Sharma is still thinking about whether he will stay on as an independent MP or trigger a by-election.

Gaurav Sharma

Gaurav Sharma (Source: 1News)

Sharma told 1News he wants to consult more with his constituents first.

The Hamilton West MP says he has been attending events in his electorate over the last few days and has been getting positive feedback from locals who are "very supportive".

He says he will do a social media post on Monday or Tuesday to update his constituents.

Labour could also trigger a by-election but is unlikely to at this stage.

Sharma is due to be back in Parliament on Tuesday.

READ: Sharma 'goes off track' in first Parliament speech since expulsion

The Hamilton West MP was expelled from Labour's caucus last week.

Sharma made claims of bullying from within the Labour party. Labour has consistently denied this and said it was an employment matter coming from Sharma's office.

Jacinda Ardern said last week the "root cause... was multiple members of Gaurav’s staff raising issues with his management".

New ZealandPoliticsHamilton and Waikato

