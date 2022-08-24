Sharma 'goes off track' in first Parliament speech since expulsion

Lone MP Gaurav Sharma was cut short in his first speech in Parliament since his expulsion from Labour's caucus, for going off topic.

It was Speaker Adrian Rurawhe's first day as Speaker, with party leaders each allocated time to acknowledge him.

Former Speaker Trevor Mallard, now a backbencher before he takes up his new role as Ambassador to Ireland, was sitting one seat over from Sharma.

Sharma has been expelled from Labour and is now an independent MP while there is no support for his call for an independent inquiry. (Source: 1News)

Sharma began by acknowledging both Rurawhe and Mallard.

"Some of the people today mentioned integrity, transparency in these speeches.

"Two weeks ago, I contacted the former Speaker and I went to talk to him about some of the issues that I was having and whether I could get legal support in my case.

He then claimed that Mallard said, "if you raise anything about a Labour colleague, any challenges, it would be the end of your career".

Sharma said Mallard then went to the Whips' office.

Sharma then said he was stopping there, while at the same time Rurawhe interrupted.

"That is not the purpose of this debate. You're raising issues that this House is not dealing with at this moment. If you have nothing further to add to what you've already said... I will interrupt him again if he goes off track."

"This is about the newly elected Speaker," Rurawhe said, to clapping and laughing.

Sharma then finished his speech congratulating the Speaker.

1News understands Sharma went to the Speaker on the morning of August 11, complaining about several members of the Labour Party and Mallard passed that information onto the Whips, saying the Hamilton West MP needed support.

Sharma then asked for financial support in an email to take a legal case.

Later that day, Sharma released an opinion piece published in NZHerald, and wrote that the constituents who elected MPs "would be appalled if they saw even half of what their elected representatives have to bear in terms of harassment from inside the Parliament".

Mallard clearly disagreed with the claims, refusing to comment as he walked out the Debating Chamber.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said he "wasn't really listening" to Sharma's speech, when asked about his thoughts.

"The election of a new Speaker is a moment for some humility and grace, and I think what we saw in the debate is that some people can do that, and some people can't."

Emergency Management Minister Kieran Kieran McAnulty, who was been at the centre of Sharma's claims, which he has denied, said he did not think it was appropriate.

"I don't even know what he was on about, to be honest.

"I don't want to speculate what he was on about because I genuinely don't know."

Rurawhe told media Sharma was venturing outside of "what would normally be expected in an election of a Speaker and started to raise things he can easily raise… there are other avenues for him to do that".

He said Sharma "clearly" did not read the room.

Rurawhe thought there was a strong possibility Sharma may attempt to speak, however "they have to be relevant to what's on the table and what is being discussed".

He said it did not detract at all from the day, "for me personally, and for my whānau and for the House".

The Hamilton West MP was expelled from Labour's caucus on Wednesday.

Sharma made claims of bullying from within the Labour party. Labour has consistently denied this and said it was an employment matter coming from Sharma's office.

Jacnda Ardern said the "root cause... was multiple members of Gaurav’s staff raising issues with his management".

"There are definitely things to be learned from this episode, but none of it justifies the recent behaviour of Gaurav."