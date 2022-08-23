McAnulty on Sharma: 'I've never bullied anybody'

Kieran McAnulty says the last 13 days have been "incredibly tough", as MPs meet to decide Gaurav Sharma's fate in Labour's caucus.

“These claims have been pretty widely rejected, and I stand by that too,” McAnulty told 1News of Gaurav Sharma’s comments. (Source: 1News)

Hamilton West MP Sharma claimed McAnulty, the MP for Wairarapa was a bully - which McAnulty denied, saying there was no grounds for Sharma's claims and at the core were concerns raised by Sharma's staff.

"What I've done is provide meticulous records from my time as whip, they've been looked at and on the basis of that it's been deemed there is no need for an investigation," McAnulty said.

"I've never bullied anybody."

McAnulty said that if "you make an allegation, you should back it up, you shouldn't then turn to the person who is being alleged and say, prove that I'm wrong".

"Doesn't work that way."

Gaurav Sharma arrived at Parliament this morning ahead of the caucus meeting.

"I want my case heard, whether it's pre-determined or not," he told reporters outside the building.

"There needs to be an independent investigation so my name can be cleared. Also an independent investigation into the claims I've made.

"I'm just going with an open mind, which I was going to do last week until I got told things were pre-determined. My focus is still on the independent investigation."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sharma would have a right to speak at the meeting.

"My job is to chair the meeting, but allow that process to run its course.

"Ultimately, whether or not he is expelled will be a decision for caucus," she said.

"Then there is a full ballot of confirm a decision."