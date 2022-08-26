Warriors sponsor sells out final game, giving away tickets free

The Warriors are set to end their rollercoaster Covid journey in front of a sellout crowd at home thanks to the generosity of one of their biggest sponsors.

A Warriors flag at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Vodafone announced Friday it has re-signed with the Kiwi NRL club until 2026 and to celebrate the telecommunications company has bought all remaining tickets to next week's match at Mt Smart Stadium - the final game of the season - to give away to fans for free.

The Warriors said the free tickets will be made available to claim from 9am next Monday online while stocks last. There is a limit of two tickets per customer.

"It’s a tremendous gesture," Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

"We had a rough two and a half years with our players being unable to perform on home turf in front of their fans due to border closures.

"We can’t wait to see fans packing out Mt Smart once again as we put a line under our Covid exile and celebrate the dawn of a home season back in New Zealand."

The Warriors have spent the last three seasons playing a majority of the NRL based in Australia due to border restrictions enforced by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic but with international travel returning to normal this year, the Warriors are expected to return to normal operations next season.

Under the NRL's existing framework, players were informed last week they must stay away from indoor venues such as restaurants, pubs and cinemas (Source: Photosport)

Vodafone CEO Jason Paris said his company wanted to acknowledge the sacrifices the club has made recently with a high note to finish.

The Warriors are out of the running for playoffs this season as they currently sit 13th on the ladder with two rounds to go but before next Saturday's sellout at home they play minor premiers the Panthers in Penrith on Friday evening at 8pm NZT.