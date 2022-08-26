Photos: Firefighters walk off the job again

<p>For the second time in seven days, professional firefighters have walked off the job for an hour after their union and Fire and Emergency NZ failed to progress negotiations.</p> <p>As was the case last Friday, employed firefighters didn’t respond to any emergencies between 11am and midday, relying on volunteers and executive officers.</p> <p>The union has said they never wanted to reach this point, and the fire service says it’s disappointed the union is striking, despite what they call a substantial new pay offer. </p>