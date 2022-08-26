Over $10k worth of stolen goods found in Canterbury container

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods have been found in a storage container in Christchurch.

Stolen goods in a Christchurch storage container. (Source: NZ Police).

Police said the stolen property is linked to several thefts in Canterbury in recent weeks.

Two men, 36 and 27, have been arrested in relation to the stolen goods.

The alleged offenders were stealing to order or attempting to sell the items on Facebook Marketplace, police said.

They have been charged with a number of burglaries, theft from vehicles and using stolen credit cards.

The 36-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court on September 14, while the 27-year-old is expected to appear on Saturday.

