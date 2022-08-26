5 hospitalised after explosion near Auckland waterfront

Source: 1News

Police, fire and St John staff rushed to a street near Auckland's waterfront after reports of an explosion that left five people hurt.

The large presence is on Halsey St.

St John Ambulance said five people have been treated. Four people are in a serious condition and have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, while one initially classed as critical has since changed to moderate. They were taken to Auckland Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to reports of an explosion in central Auckland about 6.28am. They sent four fire trucks.

St John sent five ambulances, two rapid response units and three managers.

Halsey St is closed to traffic, but open to the public.

More to come

