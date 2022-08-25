Public will soon 'get bored' of Gaurav Sharma - commentator

"Sooner or later" the New Zealand media and public will "get bored" of now lone MP Gaurav Sharma, a political commentator says.

Shane Te Pou made the comment on Breakfast on Thursday, two days after the Hamilton West MP was expelled from Labour's caucus.

Sharma made claims of bullying from within the Labour Party. Labour has consistently denied this and said it was an employment matter coming from Sharma's office.

Jacinda Ardern said the "root cause ... was multiple members of Gaurav’s staff raising issues with his management".

"There are definitely things to be learned from this episode, but none of it justifies the recent behaviour of Gaurav."

"I think sooner or later the media and New Zealanders will get bored with him, he'll go to Siberia - literally in terms of the back box of Parliament - never to be heard of again," Te Pou remarked on Breakfast.

He said the saga had caused Labour "some damage in terms of the kindness persona the prime minister puts out there".

However, the saga would not affect the party in the long-term, Te Pou said.

Fellow political commentator Matthew Hooton appeared alongside Te Pou on Breakfast's political panel. He said Sharma will presumably remain an MP, but won't be re-selected for Labour "ever again".

"We'll never hear of him and for the next year he'll draw his salary and sit in the very back row."

Hooton remarked Sharma "looked like an idiot trying to have a go at Mallard" on Wednesday.

It was Speaker Adrian Rurawhe's first day as Speaker, with party leaders each allocated time to acknowledge him.

Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma in political exile. (Source: 1News)

Former Speaker Trevor Mallard, now a backbencher before he takes up his new role as Ambassador to Ireland, was sitting one seat over from Sharma.

Sharma began by acknowledging both Rurawhe and Mallard, but then went off track and raised bullying allegations again.

"That is not the purpose of this debate. You're raising issues that this House is not dealing with at this moment. If you have nothing further to add to what you've already said ... I will interrupt him again if he goes off track," Rurawhe said.

"This is about the newly elected Speaker," he said, to clapping and laughing.

Sharma then finished his speech congratulating the Speaker.

Te Pou remarked "rightfully so" about Sharma being shut down by Rurawhe.

Hooton also said the only issue which matters in the country at the moment is the cost of living and inflation.

"After five years of Labour government, working people have less money in real terms than they did under a National government. That is the issue, not these stupid MPs [Sam Uffindell and Sharma]."