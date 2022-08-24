Parliament's new Speaker Adrian Rurawhe sworn in amid applause

Parliament has a new Speaker of the House, with Adrian Rurawhe officially sworn into the role on Wednesday afternoon.

"You do me a great honour electing me," Te Tai Hauāuru MP told the chamber after getting a standing ovation from lawmakers and a waiata from the gallery.

"I want to acknowledge the huge number of you who have encouraged me to take up this role."

"I will carry on the long tradition of upholding the right and privileges of this house."

The Speaker is Parliament's referee in the debating chamber, ensuring rules are upheld and disciplining MPs when they aren't - and acts as the landlord for Parliament's buildings.

It's a role Rurawhe had already been trying out while Deputy Speaker, a role he took up after the 2020 election.

Addressing Rurawhe as "Mr Speaker elect" the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern recited a phrase in Te Reo Māori.

"Translated it means, 'may the mouthpiece of e hoa, the temple of Rātana support and guide the mouthpiece of the house'."

"I can't think of a better way, to sum up, the proud history and mana that you bring with you into this role."

She described Rurawhe's hesitancy, years ago, when she first suggested the position to him.

"In my mind, this was the first sign that you were perfect for the role."

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon said he also offered "on behalf of the National Party our warmest congratulations."

Rurawhe is the grandson of former MPs Matiu and Iriaka Rātana. He is the great-grandson of Tahupotiki Wiremu Rātana, the founder of the Rātana Church.

He is New Zealand's second Māori Speaker, after Sir Peter Tapsell.

The position comes after former Speaker Trevor Mallard in June announced he was moving on from the role come mid-August amid controversy.

Rurawhe previously told 1News Mallard had been a "huge help" as his friend and mentor in preparing him for the role. Rurawhe said his experience in governance roles and calling hui would also serve him well.

Rurawhe was the chair of Ngāti Apa for 10 years.

He said that he wouldn't try to emulate the styles of his predecessors, opting instead to do it his own way.

"I know I won't always get it 100% right, 100% of the time - we all make mistakes," Rurawhe said.

"But I'd like to think, if I ever did, I would own up to it. And I've done it before in the role of Deputy Speaker. If I make a mistake, I'm not going to pretend about it."

He said that he might end up upsetting both sides of the House with his decision-making - but hopefully in "equal proportions".

He's claimed he wants his office to be bilingual.