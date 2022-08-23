Speaker Trevor Mallard resigns Wednesday, to be Ireland Ambassador

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has announced he will resign on Wednesday.

Trevor Mallard. (Source: 1News)

His resignation will take effect at 1.45pm.

Last time in the chair. pic.twitter.com/C6wHcwOGaP — Trevor Mallard (@WainuiomataTrev) August 23, 2022

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced shortly after that Mallard will take up the post of Ambassador to Ireland.

He is set to take up the role in January.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro accepted his resignation.

"It is with regret that I accept your resignation and I thank you for your service to New Zealand."

In June, Mallard announced his retirement was set to take place mid-August.

The Speaker is Parliament's referee in the debating chamber - making sure rules are upheld and disciplining MPs when they aren't - and acts as the landlord for Parliament's buildings.

The election of a new Speaker will take place at 2pm on Wednesday, said Leader of the House Chris Hipkins.

Deputy Speaker Adrian Rurawhe is set to be nominated as the next Speaker.

Mallard has been Speaker since 2017 and was an MP for 35 years.

Mallard had received criticism over his handling of protesters at Parliament after he turned on sprinklers and blasted music at them, before issuing trespass notices to former politicians.