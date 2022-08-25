New Zealand, Canada sign indigenous collaboration deal

A new collaboration arrangement between Canada and New Zealand will mean better outcomes for indigenous people, according to Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson and Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta.

The arrangement, signed on Wednesdays at Parliament by Willie Jackson and Canadian Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, focuses on the economic, social, cultural and environmental advancements for indigenous people.

“This underpins a shared objective of creating and sustaining better outcomes for Indigenous peoples,” Jackson said in a statement.

Nanaia Mahuta says she has worked to formalise the connection at a government-to-government level.

“Both governments acknowledge the pivotal role indigenous people play in the prosperity and wellbeing of their communities, as well as the contribution they make to the national economy,” Mahuta said.

The signing is part of a week-long visit from Patty Hajdu and her delegation, which includes Deputy Minister for Indigenous Services Canada, Gina Wilson, and representatives from First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

Talks with Patty Hajdu will cover achievements such as the establishment of the Māori Health Authority and the introduction of Matariki as the first public holiday.

“We have much to learn from each other, and we are honoured to host a delegation as committed to advancing the wellbeing of their indigenous peoples as we are,” Mahuta said.

International Decade of Indigenous Languages is a focus for both Canada and New Zealand.