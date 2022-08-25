As Lawson's reality sets in, more F1 dreams stir in Kiwi drivers

The first official Formula 1 practice drive for Liam Lawson is getting very real.

The Kiwi driver has been warming up for his big ride at Spa-Francorchamps in the Red Bull simulator in the UK over the past couple of days before heading to the Belgian Grand Prix.

But for now, the kid from Pukekohe had his first real interaction on Wednesday (local time), having the seat for his practice moulded to his body at the Red Bull base north of London – right down to the millimetre.

“Normally I have a bit of OCD about how symmetrical it needs to be,” Lawson said.

“[But] for the first time ever it was perfectly symmetrical and really, really nice to sit in.”

Having arrived back in Europe after a quick pitstop back home in New Zealand, Lawson hasn’t had much time to get caught up in the moment.

He plans to keep it that way.

“Although these F1 opportunities are cool, I'm trying not to look at them too much or get excited about it too much.”

Lawson heads to the Belgian countryside later Wednesday evening for one of the world's most famous tracks which Former McLaren engineer Bob McMurray says will be a great challenge.

“There is a mix of everything,” McMurray told 1News.

“One of the slowest corners in Formula 1, one of the fastest corners in Formula 1, huge elevation changes and bends that haven’t got names because they can't think of something bad enough to call them.”

The session is inspiring other up-and-coming motorsport talents from New Zealand, such as young driver Jacob Douglas, to keep pushing themselves.

“It's not too long ago he was driving the car I'm driving today,” Jacob told 1News.

“So being able to see the goal is reachable is pretty inspiring.”