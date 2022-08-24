Weather event 'like groundhog day' - Marlborough family

David and Sarah Lightfoot, along with daughter Pip, have been isolated for days after last week's storm cut off road access to their home in the Marlborough Sounds - and they fear this could become the new normal for their region.

Sarah told Breakfast that "it's a bit surreal really and it's a bit like Groundhog Day because we had this last year, a similar event".

"And we're the lucky ones... We were luckier than a lot."

The family have lived in their home for 21 years, and can recall three or four major weather events in that time.

"And obviously, the last one last year, we were just getting ourselves back together again, and the roads were looking pretty good and then we get this," David said. "It's a pattern."

He added that it's probably their new normal - but "fingers crossed it's not".

Last week's wild weather devastated the top of the South Island, with 108 properties yellow stickered as of Tuesday evening and 15 more getting a red sticker.

But being stuck at home has presented its own challenges for the Lightfoots.

"From Thursday last week we had no power 'til Monday, so that was quite challenging... it was pretty bad. And then when we got power it was like Christmas, and from then on we've rallied round with our neighbours and that and we're sharing the love pretty much.

"With our being cut off, with the power and what not, we had no coverage so we didn't know what other people were doing. It was really bad, we were isolated completely."

And with their road access cut off, David said they'd have to get their provisions by boat.

Sarah added: "This is when the neighbours really come into it".

"A few people have got boats, so they have rallied around, there's already been a trip out to get groceries so everyone put their orders in.

"Then there was getting gas bottles and fuel so you can run generators in case the power goes off again, run your boat, run your chainsaw so you can cut access to get to your neighbour."

Roading remains a widespread issue in the region, with a number of major closures still in place.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim and SH63 through the Wairau Valley won't open before next week.

Acting national manager of maintenance and operations, Mark Owen, said: "The scale of the damage to highways and local roads is enormous".

"Getting these roads restored is going to take a lot of time and an immense amount of effort and planning. As our road crews continue this mammoth task, we ask for your patience and understanding."