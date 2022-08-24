Thieves target Auckland jewellery, liquor, vape stores overnight

Jewellery, liquor and vape stores were targeted by thieves across Auckland overnight.

Shards of glass litter the floor of The Vape Shed in Glenfield after a break-in. (Source: 1News)

Thieves broke into Michael Hill in Newmarket. Paper could be seen strewn across part of the store floor and one of the glass doors was off its hinges.

Black divider screens largely blocked the view of any damage from the street.

A police spokesperson said police responded at around 4am to reports the store had been broken into. They said a group of people entered the store, stole a number of items and then fled in a vehicle.

The vehicle was later confirmed as stolen and was found nearby.

The jewellery store was robbed last month in a brazen smash-and-grab. A group armed with baseball bats smashed glass counters in the store and made off with a number of items.

The NZ Herald reports liquor store Big Barrel in Mt Eden was also broken into.

A police spokesperson said police responded to reports a store had been broken into shortly after midnight. They said a group of people entered the store, stole a number of items and then fled in a vehicle.

A vape store in Glenfield was also targeted by thieves overnight.

Part of the glass door to The Vape Shed on the corner of Glenfield Rd and Bentley Ave had been smashed and was boarded up when 1News arrived.

Inside, glass cabinets had been smashed, with vape products not grabbed and shards of glass littering the floor.

Black divider screens largely blocked the view of any break-in damage at Michael Hill in Newmarket. (Source: 1News)

A police spokesperson said North Shore Police are investigating a number of commercial burglaries in the area overnight.

They said officers responded at around 1.20am to reports a store on Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna, had been ram-raided.

"A group of offenders have entered the store however it's understood they've fled empty-handed."

A group of offenders also broke into a retail complex on Glenfield Rd at around 1.35am, the spokesperson said.

"Once inside the complex, the offenders have broken into two stores and stolen a number of items, before fleeing in vehicles."

The police spokesperson also said police responded to a report of a burglary at a Glenfield Rd store at around 1.40am. They said a group of people entered the store, stole a number of items and then fled in a vehicle.

"Inquiries are in their early stages and police are working to establish if these incidents are linked."

The overnight incidents come a day after a liquor store in Ōrākei was ram-raided and several shops in Howick were burgled.