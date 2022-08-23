Auckland shops, liquor store burgled overnight

Police are investigating after shops and a liquor store in two Auckland suburbs were burgled overnight.

Orakei Fine Wines & Spirits in Auckland was ram-raided early on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said police are investigating "multiple reports" of several shops on Moore St in Howick being broken into by a group of offenders. Police were called at around 3.05am.

The spokesperson said the group arrived and later fled the scene in dark SUV.

"At this stage, police inquiries remain ongoing, and no arrests have been made."

One of the shops broken into was Bin Inn. CCTV supplied to 1News shows a group of five people entering the shop, with some heading behind the counter.

One of the offenders looks to be filming the break-in.

A police spokesperson said a burglary at an Ōrākei liquor store is also being investigated.

Smashed bottles litter the floor of Orakei Fine Wines & Spirits in Auckland.

A vehicle was used to gain entry into Orakei Fine Wines & Spirits on Coates Ave just before 4am.

"It's understood a number of items have been taken in the burglary, with the same vehicle used to flee the scene," the spokesperson said.

"Inquiries remain ongoing into the incident."

The front of Orakei Fine Wines & Spirits in Auckland smashed in.

The NZ Herald reports an armed robbery took place at dairy on Clearwater Cove, West Harbour, at around 6pm on Monday.

Anyone with information about the Howick or Ōrākei incidents are asked to contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

