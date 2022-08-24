Sewer leak prompts Bay of Plenty shellfish, swimming warning

Bay of Plenty District Council is warning those in the wider Tauranga region to avoid all shellfish and swimming after reports of a treated wastewater pipe leak in the Katikati Outfall sewer system.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Katikati Wastewater treatment plant discharges its wastewater through a pipeline route from the Prospect Drive treatment plant across Tauranga Harbour to off Matakana Island.

In a Wednesday statement, Bay of Plenty District Council said they're working with Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Toi Te Ora Public Health, and iwi partners to locate and fix the leak.

"We will be adding dye to the effluent before putting drones up to see if we can spot the leak. We plan to do this as soon as possible but this is weather dependent," said Council’s Acting Group Manager Infrastructure Group, EJ Wentzel.

"We also want to emphasise that this wastewater has been treated, and it has been through the ultraviolet light treatment process already."

Warning signs are being put up at the water’s edge to let our Western Bay whānau know not to consume any shellfish or swim in the water until the leak has been resolved.

They said further updates will be provided when available.