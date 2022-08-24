Hamilton woman helping grieving parents who lose babies

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is a Hamilton woman with a big heart.

After sadly losing a baby mid-term, Andrea Olliver Thompson created Huggable Hearts, a charity which creates heart shapes pillows for grieving parents as a soothing reminder of their angel babies.

Each of these matches the exact weight of the baby they lost. Andrea is driven by her personal experience and knows all the names and stories of the people she helps.

Because of the love and dedication she puts into her charity, ASB is awarding her $10,000 as this week’s Good as Gold recipient.

Watch the moment Seven Sharp surprises her with the award in the video above.