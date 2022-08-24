Hamilton woman helping grieving parents who lose babies

Source: Seven Sharp

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is a Hamilton woman with a big heart.

After sadly losing a baby mid-term, Andrea Olliver Thompson created Huggable Hearts, a charity which creates heart shapes pillows for grieving parents as a soothing reminder of their angel babies.

Each of these matches the exact weight of the baby they lost. Andrea is driven by her personal experience and knows all the names and stories of the people she helps.

Because of the love and dedication she puts into her charity, ASB is awarding her $10,000 as this week’s Good as Gold recipient.

Watch the moment Seven Sharp surprises her with the award in the video above.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Facebook users' feeds showing celebrity pages after glitch

2

Chance of severe gales and heavy rain for large parts of NZ

3

Stressed workers join new 'quiet quitting' trend

4

NZ soldier reportedly killed in Ukraine while on leave

5

Victorian police 'arrest' woman for her 100th birthday

Latest Stories

Explainer: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months

Unvaxxed teachers in Queensland to have pay reduced

Facebook users' feeds showing celebrity pages after glitch

Health worker shortage hits Far North hospital's after-hours service

Hamilton woman helping grieving parents who lose babies

Related Stories

Armed robbery at Hamilton bank leads to police appeal

Luxon receives co-governance lesson at Tūrangawaewae

One dead in crash between car, pedestrian on Waikato Expressway

Gaurav Sharma ‘misrepresenting conversations’ in latest claims