Brian Tamaki 'jumped the gun' - Outdoors and Freedom Party

The New Zealand Outdoors and Freedom Party say Brian Tamaki "jumped the gun" when he announced they were set to join his new political venture, Freedoms NZ.

Brian Tamaki leads protesters on march to Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Tamaki announced the new political party at Tuesday's Parliament protest. Two parties have so far signed up to it, the New Nation Party and Vision NZ - and Tamaki told the crowd the New Zealand Outdoors and Freedom Party had "given the thumbs up".

But in a statement on their Facebook page late on Tuesday night, the Outdoors and Freedom Party said they "would like to clarify".

"Brian Tamaki has jumped the gun re declaring us in his umbrella party.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a party we have been doing our own work behind the scenes and have requested time to discuss the issues together as a party and come to a consensus as to the way forward. We emailed him last week telling him this."

READ MORE: Protesters take to Wellington streets

Up to 2000 people gathered at Parliament for what the PM says appeared to be a "peaceful protest".

The protest, led by Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition, held a "people's court" on Parliament's steps for "crimes against Kiwis".

It came six months after the 23-day occupation that ended violently.