Protest winds down after Brian Tamaki announces political party

What you need to know

Up to 2000 people gathered at Parliament for what the PM says appeared to be a “peaceful protest”

Brian Tamaki announced he is forming a new political party called Freedoms NZ

As a part of the protest, the Government was "put on trial" in a mock "people's court"

2:20pm: And that's a wrap of the live updates. Tune into 1News at 6pm for more on this story..

2pm: While around 50 to 100 protesters remain on Parliament grounds, most have now left and it doesn't look like anyone is settling in for a long occupation.

Scenes at Parliament protest at 2pm, August 23, 2022. (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it appears to have been a "peaceful protest".

She says it may have been smaller than anticipated, and is "pleased" it was peaceful.

1:50pm: Speaking to 1News as the protest winds down, Brian Tamaki says, "It was a great day today."

He says the “guilty verdict” in the mock trial means the country is now informed the “Government has stepped over the line” and is “not fit for purpose”.

1:40pm: Now the mock trial has finished a number of the protesters are leaving Parliament grounds.

It's unclear what the plans are from here for the protest.

1:35pm: The mock trial is now over. Not surprisingly the Government has been found guilty of "crimes against humanity".

However, there was only a prosecution and no defence offered.

1:20pm: The voices of counter protesters. One woman says, "Brian Tamaki isn't the messiah he thinks he is".

12:55pm: The mock trial of the Government is now underway, with a fake judge presiding.

Fake judge outside Parliament. (Source: 1News)

The Tamaki's watch on as mock trial takes place. (Source: 1News)

12:50pm: Tamaki has announced he is forming a new political party called Freedoms NZ.

Two parties have so far signed up to it, the New Nation Party and Vision NZ.

He says Sue Grey's Outdoors and Freedom Party is also set to join.

12:35pm: The scene at Parliament right now.

Protesters gather at Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Brian Tamaki is still speaking.

He says he is "not a fruitcake or an extremist" but has seen his country go down the "gurgler".

12:20pm: Before the mock "court session" really kicks off, Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is addressing the crowd.

He began by explaining why he is wearing sunglasses.

"I have my sunglasses on because a couple of tears fell out of my eyes for this great nation."

Hannah and Brian Tamaki address crowd at Parliament. (Source: 1News)

He is airing his grievances over the Government, as he has done at many protests over the last couple of years.

His wife Hannah is also on the mic.

12:10pm: The Government is now being "put on trial" in a mock "people's court".

Protesters at Parliament on August 23, 2022. (Source: 1News)

Protesters outside the Beehive on August 23, 2022. (Source: 1News)

12:05pm: Protesters have now arrived at Parliament.

1News reporter Cushla Norman estimates there are at least 1000, up to 2000, protesters there.

She noted that apart from a protester trying to "ankle tap" her cameraman at one point, the protest has so far been peaceful.

12pm: Watch live as protesters head for Parliament, counter-rally held

Click the link above to view 1News' live stream of the protest.

11:55am: The Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters are now marching past counter protesters.

Police are in the middle dividing them.

11:50am: Police are monitoring the protesters as they head to Parliament.

Protesters in Wellington on August 23, 2022. (Source: 1News)

Some protesters took exception to 1News filming the procession, but there haven't been any major issues on the march so far.

11:40am: One protester says they are there to protest the cost of living crisis.

When asked who they want to replace the current parties in Government and Opposition he couldn't say for sure.

11:30am: Brian Tamaki is now leading the march.

Brian Tamaki leads protesters on march to Parliament. (Source: 1News)

11:25am: All the protesters are now leaving Civic Square ready to march to Parliament.

Protesters gather to march to Parliament. (Source: 1News)

11:15am: A number of protesters are moving ready for the march, gathering behind a large "Government Must Go" sign.

There are still performances ongoing in Civic Square however.

11:10am: More images from the protest can be found in a gallery at the link below.

Photos: Protesters take to Wellington streets

11am: Speakers and performers continue to take to the stage in Civic Square.

Brian Tamaki hasn't been on stage yet.

10:50am: A counter protest against the Freedom and Rights Coalition is also taking place nearby. Police say they are aware of it.

Counter-protesters at Wellington's cenotaph (Source: 1News)

10:40am: Looks like the protesters might be at Civic Square for a while yet, as a rap group gives a live performance on a makeshift stage.

Music performance at Wellington protest. (Source: 1News)

10:35am: In a statement this morning, police say structures will not be permitted to be erected on Parliament grounds.

"While police will respect the right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated.

"Any unsafe or dangerous behaviour occurring throughout the event will be followed up by police and appropriate action taken."

10:20am: Music is ringing out in Civic Square as the crowd continues to grow ahead of the march.

People are holding signs, one reading: "Government is selling us out to the UN agenda".

When challenged on the message, the sign holder says they get their information from "being a spiritual person and feeling energy".

10am: Protesters have congregated at Civic Square this morning where the march will begin before moving towards the Beehive.

Background

The march is organised by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition.

It comes six months after the 23-day occupation that ended violently.

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern implored Parliament protesters to be “peaceful and lawful”.

"We’re imploring people to be peaceful and lawful. It’s, I think, the best foundation for us to make sure that we have again a rigorous democracy but one that doesn’t undermine the security of the people who work in this place but also those who live in and around the surrounding areas of Wellington," she said.

Ardern says the right to protest is part of who New Zealand is as a nation.

"Parliament is a place where of course over many years we have welcomed peaceful and lawful protest and we want to see that ability resumed but of course what’s most important is that it remains peaceful and lawful," Ardern said.

Wellington City Council staff have been encouraged to avoid the central city, while university students can study from home if they prefer.

Wellington Girls' College is planning to remain open. It was forced to shut during part of the occupation.

Some roads around Parliament are blocked off, concrete bollards are in place around Parliament and some windows in the Beehive are blacked out.

Some who planned to travel to Wellington from the South Island have had their plans disrupted by the cancellation of a number of Interislander services.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said in a statement on Friday that the protesters are welcome, under the a list of "expectations". They included that they leave come nightfall.

“While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions,” Mallard said.

Any tents found would be confiscated, he said.

Sound amplification such as loudspeakers are allowed provided noise levels were reasonable and they weren't directed at nearby buildings.

Mallard also requested protesters avoid damaging Parliament's lawns and flower beds, both of which suffered during the 23-day occupation earlier this year, disappearing amid tens of thousands of footsteps, the erection of temporary structures and tents, and rain.